College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Alabama announcing a contract extension for Nick Saban through the 2025 season

By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Florida, Miami, Arizona, Hawaii open practice as college football begins
THE SYNOPSIS: Sigh.  This year, as laid out by the NCAA, summer camps won’t kick off until Aug. 7.  Walk-throughs and meetings, however, began this past Friday.  So college football has that going for it.  Which is nice.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama announces contract extension for Nick Saban through 2025 season
THE SYNOPSIS: The Nicktator would be 74 at the end of this deal.  The new deal, it should be noted, paid the Alabama head coach just over $8.7 million this past year.  Those types of figures would keep anyone young.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Twice-arrested 2018 signee leaves Florida ‘to better my opportunities’
THE SYNOPSIS: I’d say you’d better your opportunities by not getting arrested.  But that’s just me.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Clay Helton: O.J. Simpson not welcome back at USC
THE SYNOPSIS: Why wouldn’t the Trojans want to welcome back an individual who got away with murder?  Allegedly, of course.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Packers already talking another Wisconsin game at Lambeau Field
THE SYNOPSIS: Another matchup on the Frozen Tundra was indeed scheduled.  Notre Dame-Wisconsin.  Oct. 3 of this season.  In primetime.  Unfortunately, with the Big Ten going to a conference-only slate, that game has been nixed.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Five Big 12 schools pondered Big Ten switch during 2010 realignment
THE SYNOPSIS: Those five, according to a report at the time? Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Iowa State. The Cornhuskers, obviously, were the only ones to make the B1G move.  The Aggies, of course, moved to the SEC.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD: B1G expansion ‘is about money’
THE SYNOPSIS: And, in other news, water is indeed wet.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel makes news again for being Johnny Manziel
THE SYNOPSIS: The reason for this Johnny Football headline? Getting booted from a University of Texas frat party.  And throwing a beer.  And wearing a Tim Tebow New York Jets jersey at a different UT frat party. I miss the college football version of JFF.

2012

THE HEADLINE: SMU players claim they were victims of theft… by a prostitute
THE SYNOPSIS: College football in the offseason, y’all!

2011

THE HEADLINE: Boise State? No blue for you!
THE SYNOPSIS: As part of their agreement to join the Mountain West, the Broncos were forced to give up blue uniforms for conference home games.

Kansas swaps out one FCS foe for another for its opener

Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Kansas added Southern Illinois to open its football season in just over a month. The game, however, might not be played.

The revision came after New Hampshire backed out of the game Sept. 5 because of the Colonial Athletic Conference’s decision to suspend fall sports due to COVID-19.

The Jayhawks and Salukis will play for the fourth time on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium.

Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Saturday the school wanted to look regionally for an opponent and that whatever school was chosen had to adhere to Big 12 testing protocols once they have been set.

“I am thankful to the University of Kansas administration for working with us to schedule a Week Zero game in Lawrence to open up the 2020 football season,” SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. “After losing the opportunity to play at Wisconsin, I’m thrilled to be able to share the news with our student-athletes and fans that we again have a complete schedule.”

Whether the game actually takes place has yet to be determined. The Salukis play in the Missouri Valley, whose own school presidents are expected to address their football season in the coming week.

Other leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision, such as the Ivy and MEAC, have canceled fall football. And some of the power leagues, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have decided against playing nonconference games.

Texas A&M loses second four-star 2018 signee this week to transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
For the second time in a week, Texas A&M has seen a football player enter the portal.  This time, though, it’s with a familial twist.

This past Monday, touted 202018 signee Tank Jenkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Friday, it was reported that James Foster has decided to leave the Texas A&M football team.  Or, at least, explore the possibility of leaving the Aggies.

Foster and Jenkins, it should be noted, are cousins.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Foster was a four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018.  The Montgomery, Ala., prospect was the No. 10 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.  He was also the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

His true freshman season, Foster took a redshirt.  As the No. 3 quarterback a year ago, Foster appeared in four games.  In those four appearances, he completed two of his five passes for 25 yards.  He also accounted for another 17 yards on a pair of carries.

As is the case with his cousin, Foster will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Four-star 2021 nephew of Pitt legend Aaron Donald commits to Panthers

By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
If this commit puts in half the collegiate career Aaron Donald did, Pitt would be ecstatic.  To say the least.

A senior at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Elliot Donald is a four-star 2021 prospect.  Late this past week, the defensive lineman opted to stay close to home as Donald announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Pitt Panthers.

And, yes, Donald is related to Aaron Donald.  Specifically, the former Pitt All-American is the recruit’s uncle.

The younger Donald is rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country.  He’s also the No. 6 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania regardless of position.  Of the 17 that currently make up Pitt’s class, Donald is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Panthers thus far.

Donald opted for Pitt from a Top Eight that included LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

As for Donald’s uncle?  I think people tend to forget just how dominating Donald was at the collegiate level.  In his last three seasons, Donald was credited with 63 tackles for loss (63!!!).  A two-time unanimous All-American, Donald won Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski Awards in the same season.  Last year, he was a unanimous selection on CFT‘s All-Decade team.

At the NFL level, Donald has been just as dominant.  In six seasons with the Los Angeles (nee St. Louis) Rams, Donald has been named first-team All-Pro the past five years.  In 2017 and 2018, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Kylin Hill honored by hometown his for role in Mississippi changing state flag

By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
It’s been quite the past few weeks for Kylin Hill.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag.  Last month, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯  & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

In late June, it was confirmed that the state legislature had voted to rid its flag of the Confederate battle emblem.  Hil’s tweet, along with pressure from the NCAA, SEC, Conference USA and coaches in the state, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, was credited with providing a powerful push toward a change.

Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Miss., which is roughly a half-hour away from his college football home in Starkville.  This past week, Hill was honored in a ceremony during a Columbus City Council meeting that included being given the key to the city.  The honor was for the role he played in the flag change.

“Kylin is a courageous young man who did a bold and brave thing,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said. “He shared an emboldened belief held by many Mississippians that a paradigm-shifting change needed to be made. It was time for a new flag.”

“Getting the key to the city, it’s unreal to me,” Hill said. “Everybody that knows me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. The good and the bad. Columbus, Mississippi – that’s what I am. I’m born and raised here. When I retire from football, I’m still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi.”