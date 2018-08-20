Getty Images

Ohio State board likely to recommend suspension for Urban Meyer

By John TaylorAug 20, 2018, 7:37 PM EDT
In the last few days, there’s been a growing sense that Urban Meyer could very well survive and keep his job at Ohio State.  One report Monday did nothing to extinguish the hopes of Buckeye Nation.

OSU announced earlier in the today that the university’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss “personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer.” The two-week probe into the head coach’s handling of domestic abuse allegations leveled against a now-former assistant was completed Sunday.

The 19-member board will review the investigative committee’s final report on the results of their investigation, with OSU president Michael V. Drake determining Meyer’s fate after receiving a recommendation from the regents. And, according to a pair of Columbus Dispatch sources, “the likely recommendation [from the board] is a suspension for Meyer.” Just how long of a suspension potentially facing Meyer was not relayed by the newspaper.

Not only that, Meyer might also avoid any further punitive measures, period. “Drake and the board could also opt for a ‘time served’ punishment since Meyer has been removed from football activities for more than two weeks.” the Dispatch wrote.

While the board will meet Wednesday and present its recommendation to Drake the same day, it’s unclear at this point when the university’s president will make his announcement.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced.  The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

Zach Smithfired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wifeCourtney Smith, during their marriage, met with the investigative team on Tuesday of last week.  Courtney Smith, along with her attorneys, met with investigators the day before her ex-husband.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

Meyer’s boss in Gainesville, former UF athletic director Jeremy Foleydeclined comment on that 2009 incident earlier this month.  Meyer’s current boss in Columbus, OSU athletic director Gene Smith, could also be in the university’s crosshairs as Zach Smith alleged that the AD contacted him about the allegations in October of 2015.

As the investigation reached its midway point, Gene Smith was on vacation but “available to speak with the investigative team.” It’s unclear if Smith spoke to the investigators; it’s also unclear if Smith, also on the selection committee for the College Football Playoff, will continue on as OSU’s athletic director moving forward.

As Meyer is barred from interacting with his players and coaches during his leave, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day has been handling OSU’s preparations for the Sept 1 opener against Oregon State after being named as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach. The university has also kept players or coaches from speaking to the media throughout Meyer’s leave.

Louisville places TE coach Klenakis on leave following DUI arrest

By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was arrested early Sunday for driving under the influence, and now he has been placed on administrative leave by the Cardinals.

According to an Associated Press report, Klenakis was driving with a BAC of 0.165, which is more than twice the legal limit. From the report, it sounds as though Klenakis was lucky to have been caught with by police, because a police report says Klentakis walked into the road during a sobriety test and was nearly hit by a passing truck.

Police charged Klenakis with reckless driving, wanton endangerment and possession of open containers on top of the DUI charge.

How long Klenakis remains suspended by the university remains to be seen, as does his overall job status with the football program. Klenakis has been Louisville’s coaching staff since 2014 and has previously coached offensive line.

Louisville opens the 2018 season on September 1 against No. 1 Alabama in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Bobo remains hospitalized as Colorado State prepares for season opener vs. Hawaii

By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
Colorado State will begin a brand new college football season this weekend at home against Mountain West Conference opponent Hawaii, but it remains to be seen if head coach Mike Bobo will be on the sidelines to coach the Rams. Bobo remains in a hospital after checking in for medical evaluations last week.

An update from Colorado State Athletics Director Joe Parker on Monday confirmed Bobo has moved to a new hospital in Denver and continues to be evaluated to determine why he might have felt numbness in his feet recently. Parker said it is possible Bobo could be released from the hospital any day, but the Rams coaching staff will continue preparing the team for this weekend’s game as if Bobo will not be available just in case.

With that being the case, there is some uncertainty over how the staff would run the team with responsibilities like calling plays. That appears to be a detail the staff will worry about later in the week in the event it is determined such a need arises. In the meantime, Bobo has been able to stay in touch with the staff and review film to keep sticking to his job as head coach, but nobody at Colorado State is going to push Bobo to get back as soon as possible if there are concerns about his health still to deal with.

Colorado State faces Hawaii in the season opener on Saturday, August 25.

Wisconsin suspends WR Quintez Cephus following charges of sexual assault

By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
Oen of Wisconsin’s top offensive players may miss some playing time when the new college football season begins next week in Madison. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been suspended by the football program for a violation of the university’s student-athlete discipline policy.

“Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to this case,” a statement from Wisconsin read Monday afternoon. The exact nature of the violation being reviewed was not disclosed. This also does not confirm Cephus will be forced to miss any actual playing time, as it leaves the door open for possible reinstatement prior to the start of the new season for Wisconsin next week. A confirmed status for Cephus may come at a later time for Wisconsin’s first game.

On Saturday, Cephus announced on Twitter he was taking a leave of absence to deal with a pending legal issue. Cephus states he was wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct from an incident that occurred in April.

Cephus is Wisconsin’s top receiver returning this season after catching 30 passes for 51 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last year in just nine games.

Wisconsin opens the new season on Friday, August 31 at home against Western Kentucky.

UPDATE: According to a report from Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Cephus has been charged with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault. Cephus is accused of assaulting two different women. He will appear in court on Thursday.

Louisville loses one RB to injury, another to transfer

By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Louisville’s depth at running back looks a bit more shallow this week than it did last week. On the same day it was reported one running back may have suffered a season-ending injury, another confirmed where he is heading as a transfer.

Redshirt sophomore Tobias Little suffered a knee injury in a recent practice, according to a release from the Louisville athletics department, although what knee was injured was not disclosed. Louisville anticipates Little will be forced to miss the 2018 season as a result, although the school has not officially announced that will be the end result.

In addition, Harry Trotter announced he is officially on the move to Kansas State as a transfer. Trotter announced his intent to transfer over the weekend. He will be a preferred walk-on at Kansas State. Trotter will not be eligible to play for Kansas State until 2019, but he will have two years of eligibility to use with the Wildcats.

As a sophomore last season, Trotter appeared in eight games but got just four rushing attempts for 27 yards and a kickoff return for a gain of 13 yards. Little, also a sophomore last fall, made appearances in nine games and had nine rushing attempts for 27 yards. He also had one reception for a gain of 24 yards.

Of course, Louisville’s running game was led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and a senior duo of Malik Williams and Reggie Bonnafon left for few carries to spread around to younger options on the roster. Dae Williams, a freshman last season, managed to receive 38 rushing attempts, however.