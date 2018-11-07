Report: Miami has been in contact with Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another potential landing spot for the “it” graduate transfer of 2018.

Citing a source close to Kelly Bryant, 247Sports.com is reporting that Miami “recently made contact with the dual-threat talent and have expressed interest in bringing him to UM.” Miami is the second ACC school connected to the former Clemson quarterback, with Bryant already paying a pair of unofficial and one official visits to North Carolina.

Tuesday, Mark Richt was asked about recruiting quarterbacks in general.

“Well we’re always on the lookout,” the UM head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We’re always open-minded about finding ways to get us better at that quarterback position and really every position across the board.”

In addition to UNC, Bryant has also taken official visits to Missouri (HERE) and Arkansas (HERE). It was reported Monday that Bryant will be taking an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. Additionally, Bryant has been in contact with Florida and is attempting to set up a trip to the Gators at some point before he makes a decision, although it’s unclear exactly when that will be.

Additionally, in the middle of last week, Bryant went on an unofficial visit to Auburn.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.