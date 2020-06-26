Texas State football
Texas State adding a fourth Power Five transfer to its roster

By John Taylor Jun 26, 2020
Texas State has had a love-hate relationship with the football transfer portal these past few months.  When it comes to Power Five transfers, though, it’s been nothing but love.

Very late last year, Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Jahmyl Jeter (HERE) committed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  Then, in late April, Texas offensive lineman JP Urquidez signaled his intention to transfer to the Bobcats as well.

This week brought in another former Power Five player as Wake Forest’s Waydale Jones is headed to Texas State football.  While Jones didn’t confirm it on Twitter, he did retweet (with emojis) one of his former high school coaches making the announcement.

The wide receiver decided to leave the Demon Deacons in December of last year.  He left the ACC school as a graduate of the university.  He will also come to the SBC school armed with two years of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Texas, Jones was a three-star 2017 signee.

During his time at Wake, Jones appeared in seven games.  He caught five passes for 41 yards.  All of those stats came in six appearances this past season.

The Power Fives notwithstanding, Texas State has seen its football roster hit by a few departures.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. In May, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portalNot long after, defensive lineman Devin Henderson did the same.  Then, very late last month, running back Jaylin Nelson embarked on a potential transfer as well.

Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.

Five-star 2018 Penn State RB Ricky Slade to reunite with Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion

Old Dominion football
By John Taylor Jun 26, 2020
Old Dominion and its football roster is benefitting from a previous coach-player relationship.  Unofficially.

Back in February, Penn State’s Ricky Slade entered the NCAA transfer database. Last week, it was reported that the erstwhile Nittany Lions running back is likely headed to the Monarchs.  Late this past week, Slade confirmed on Twitter that he has committed to Old Dominion football.

“New beginnings,” the back wrote. “[L]et’s get it @ODUFootball.”

One of the reasons why ODU is the landing?  Ricky Rhane was hired by the Monarchs as its next head coach last December.  His previous job?  As the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country.  Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.

In two seasons in Happy Valley, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries.  This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.

Slade will more than likely have to sit out 2020, leaving him two years of eligibility moving forward.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign.  In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU.  Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.

Texas Tech confirms 23 players/staffers tested positive for COVID-19

Texas Tech football
By John Taylor Jun 26, 2020
At least when it comes to COVID-19, Texas Tech football has something in common with Clemson.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 23 of its Clemson’s football players and staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.  Exactly one week later, Texas Tech announced that 23 of its football players and staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19.  That’s out of 197 individuals who were tested.

According to the school, 21 of those 23 positives have since recovered.  No hospitalizations for any of the positives have been required.

Any individual who tested positive will be forced to isolate for at least 10 days.  Those individuals who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Texas Tech’s priority remains the health and safety of each of its student-athletes and staff,” the school’s release read. “As part of its Return to Campus Plan, Texas Tech tested each football student-athlete upon return to campus.  The same protocol will be implemented for each program as its student-athletes return for voluntary activity.”

In mid-May, the Big 12 announced it would allow football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15.  Tech confirmed its players would begin those voluntary activities the same day it was first allowed.

Boise State (HERE), Houston (HERE) and Kansas State (HERE) have also temporarily halted workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Texas Tech is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at UTEP Sept. 5.

Auburn player arrested twice last month lands in the transfer portal

Auburn football
By John Taylor Jun 26, 2020
Not surprisingly, one legally-challenged Auburn football player has seen his time on The Pains come to a premature end.

Early this month, it was reported that Jashawn Sheffield was arrested May 9 in Georgia on one count of disorderly conduct.  But wait, there’s more.  Exactly one week later, the Tigers wide receiver (?) was arrested in the Peach State yet again, this time “DUI Less Safe.”  Both of those charges, incidentally, are misdemeanors.

As a result of the two off-field incidents, though, Sheffield has been indefinitely suspended by the Auburn football program.  A couple of weeks after those incidents came to light, it’s now been confirmed by 247Sports.com that Sheffield is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Given the circumstances surrounding Sheffield’s impending departure, however, it seems unlikely that a return would be in the cards.

Sheffield was a four-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2019.  The Georgia native was the No. 28 player in his home state regardless of position.  The 6-1, 183-pound receiver also played in the Under Armour All-America game.

As a true freshman, Sheffield appeared in one game.  He didn’t catch any passes in that lone appearance.  He did, though, rush for 30 yards on a pair of carries.  Prior to his off-field woes, Sheffield was expected to move to the defensive secondary.

Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Sheffield was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.  After sitting out 2020, Sheffield would have three seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2020.

Oregon, Oregon State will no longer refer to its annual rivalry game as the ‘Civil War’

Civil War
By John Taylor Jun 26, 2020
The Civil War in the Great Northwest will no longer be a thing.  Officially.

Every year, Oregon and Oregon State meet in an annual rivalry game.  Since 1929, the grudge match between the pair of state of Oregon schools has been referred to as the Civil War.  That, though, was before the civil unrest that has raced across the country in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Friday, it was announced that both Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to cease using the phrase “Civil War” in reference to the annual rivalry game.  That edict, effective immediately, extends to all sports matchups between the universities.

“Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens. “Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”

“I want to acknowledge and thank the current and former student-athletes who raised concerns about the historic name of the rivalry games played between our two institutions,” UO president Michael H. Schill said. “We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports.”

The 124th annual matchup between the Beavers and Ducks will be played Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.  The 123rd matchup was an easy win for the Ducks.  The rivalry, incidentally, is the fifth-most played in college football history, with the first coming in 1894.