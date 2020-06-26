Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas State has had a love-hate relationship with the football transfer portal these past few months. When it comes to Power Five transfers, though, it’s been nothing but love.

Very late last year, Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Jahmyl Jeter (HERE) committed to the Sun Belt Conference school. Then, in late April, Texas offensive lineman JP Urquidez signaled his intention to transfer to the Bobcats as well.

This week brought in another former Power Five player as Wake Forest’s Waydale Jones is headed to Texas State football. While Jones didn’t confirm it on Twitter, he did retweet (with emojis) one of his former high school coaches making the announcement.

The wide receiver decided to leave the Demon Deacons in December of last year. He left the ACC school as a graduate of the university. He will also come to the SBC school armed with two years of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Texas, Jones was a three-star 2017 signee.

During his time at Wake, Jones appeared in seven games. He caught five passes for 41 yards. All of those stats came in six appearances this past season.

The Power Fives notwithstanding, Texas State has seen its football roster hit by a few departures.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. In May, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal. Not long after, defensive lineman Devin Henderson did the same. Then, very late last month, running back Jaylin Nelson embarked on a potential transfer as well.

Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.