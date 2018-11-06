Mississippi State next visit for Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant; Florida could be in plans too

While there’s still no decision forthcoming, it appears the SEC could very well be the next college football home for Kelly Bryant.

In the middle of last week, the erstwhile Clemson quarterback paid an unofficial visit to Auburn. The graduate transfer had previously made a pair of official visits to schools in AU’s conference — to Missouri two weekends ago and Arkansas the weekend before that.

According to Rivals.com, and as had been expected, Bryant will take an official visit to Mississippi State this coming weekend. That will serve as Bryant’s fourth official visit — he took an official to North Carolina this past weekend after taking two unofficial trips to Chapel Hill previously — and leaves him with just one more of his allotted five.

The fifth could very well be Florida as Bryant has been in contact with the Gators and is attempting to set up a trip to Gainesville.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.