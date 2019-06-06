QB Matt Fink reverses course, will remain at USC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This really is becoming a thing in the Land of Troy.

In early May, it was reported that Matt Fink, who the month before had decided to leave USC, would be transferring to Illinois; that move was subsequently confirmed by his own father. Not long after, however, the quarterback took to Twitter to state that he has not yet committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with anyone, including the Fighting Illini.

On his Instagram account Thursday evening, though, Fink indicated that he will remain at USC and continue his collegiate career with the Trojans.

“Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me and gave me an opportunity to continue my career elsewhere,” Fink wrote, “but after a long month of soul searching, I have decided that my football future will continue here at USC with this special ‘Band of Brothers.’ #FightOn‬Forever.”

A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Fink’s reversal continues a remarkable string of about-faces and change of hearts that should greatly benefit Clay Helton‘s football program.

Bru McCoy, a five-star 2019 signee, transferred to Texas from USC and participated in spring practice with the Longhorns before returning to the Trojans. Both defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones signaled a move away from USC earlier this offseason before doing twin about-faces at separate times and returning to the Trojans.

Tuesday of this week brought word of yet another reversal, albeit with a slightly different twist.

After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from Florida, Chris Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, it is now being reported that Steele will be enrolling instead at USC. That development came after Steele took an official visit to Eugene but was subsequently seen on the USC campus with McCoy.