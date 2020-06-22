Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One former Miami football player will attempt to restart his playing career at a lower level of the sport.

In late January, rumors were swirling that Jarren Williams was looking to leave The U. On Instagram Jan. 23, Williams confirmed his intent to leave the Miami football program by entering the transfer portal.

Late Sunday night, it was confirmed that Williams will transfer to Garden City Community College in Kansas. The quarterback Will Likely spend a season at the JUCO before moving back up to the FBS level.

@Jarren2Williams inks national letter of intent with @GCCC_FOOTBALL. "You can't put a price on experience," Head Coach, @tcminnick11 said. He played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman at Miami in 2019, throwing for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/8nZCOqUyK6 — Broncbuster Athletics (@sportsbuster) June 22, 2020

It was previously thought that Williams would move on to Western Kentucky. Last month, though, Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome transferred to the Hilltoppers.

History had suggested there was the slightest of possibilities that Williams could return to the Miami football team. In December of 2018, the then-true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt.

That reversal was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the ACC school.

Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback. After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.

Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach. A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.

It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts. The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.

For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.