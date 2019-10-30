Getty Images

Amidst illness/eligibility issues, USC to shelve five-star 2019 WR Bru McCoy for rest of season

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
Bru McCoy‘s true freshman season at USC will end the same way it began — on the sidelines.

Due to one part unspecified illness and another part eligibility issues, the highly-touted and much-discussed 2019 signee had yet to see the field for the Trojans’ first eight games of the 2019 season.  Wednesday, Clay Helton acknowledged that McCoy will not play at all the remainder of the season.

McCoy will take a redshirt for this season, leaving him with four years of eligibility.

“Right now, Bru is not going to play this year,” said the head coach. “He’s doing a great job academically, doing a great job in strength and conditioning. He’ll be ready for spring.”

The illness/eligibility issues continued what was a roller coaster last year or so for McCoy.

McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty.  That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns.  That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of May that he would be returning to the Trojans.

On June 11, USC made McCoy’s return to The Land of Troy official.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert one of a dozen ‘Academic Heisman’ finalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT
As the watch lists for on-field honors continue to roll out, an award for what’s essentially scholastic excellence has significantly whittled its list to the chosen several.

The National Football Foundation, in conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday the 12 finalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy. Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy annually “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

Seven of the 12 come from the FBS level, including six from Power Five conferences. Another three hail from the FCS, while Div. II and Div. III are represented by one finalist apiece.

The Pac-12 had two finalists, the most for any single conference.

Last year, Clemson’s Christian Wilkins became the 29th winner of the prestigious honor. The winner of this year’s award will be announced Dec. 10.

Each of this year’s finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.  This year’s winner will see that scholarship dollar amount increase to $25,000.

“We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year’s Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. They serve as living examples that Football Matters®, and we are excited to honor their hard work and accomplishments with postgraduate scholarships.

As for the qualifications to even earn a nomination?

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Below are all 12 finalists for the 2019 Campbell Trophy who have met that criteria:

One of Ole Miss’ two four-star 2019 QB signees enters transfer portal

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Everybody involved probably knew this type of personnel move was coming at some point, it was just a matter of when.

Ole Miss’ top three quarterbacks this year are either true freshmen (John Rhys Plumlee, Grant Tisdale) or a redshirt freshman (Matt Corral). Additionally, four-star 2020 quarterback Robby Ashford has verbally committed to playing his college football for the Rebels.

With that as a backdrop, it was reported by multiple media outlets Tuesday that when is now as one of the first-year signal-callers, Tisdale, has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The Allen, Tex., product had been running behind Plumlee and Corral on Ole Miss’ depth chart.

As was the case with Plumlee, Tisdale was a four-star member of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in one game as a true freshman, completing both of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown in a late-September loss to Alabama.

Because he played in four or fewer games, Tisdale can take a redshirt for the season.

Plumlee has been the Rebels’ primary starter the past four games, although he and Corral split time the past two weeks. Plumlee also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the week leading up to Ole Miss’ bye this past weekend, although he is back at practice and is expected to be available for the Auburn game this Saturday.

With Tisdale unavailable, another true freshman, three-star 2019 signee Kinkead Dent, will likely slide into the role of No. 3 quarterback.

Penn State starting DT Antonio Shelton suspended for spitting on Michigan State player

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
While it’s true that spit happens sometimes, that same spit can get you into some hot water with both your team and your conference.

In the fourth quarter of Penn State’s win over Michigan State, Antonio Shelton was ejected from the contest after expectorating in the general direction of a Spartans football player, offensive lineman Matt Allen. While the defensive lineman apologized for his actions that same day…

… it wasn’t enough as Penn State confirmed Tuesday night that, coming off a bye this weekend, Shelton has been suspended for the huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Minnesota Nov. 9. Additionally, not only did the Big Ten support the one-game suspension — Shelton will be eligible to return for the Week 12 game against Indiana — but the conference also issued an official public reprimand to the player.

From the B1G release:

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.

Shelton has started all eight games at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions this season. He has been credited with 2.5 tackles for loss.

South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle to miss second straight game

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
South Carolina’s ground game will be at less than full force for another week, although the situation is improving.

On the first play from scrimmage in South Carolina’s loss to Florida in Week 8, Rico Dowdle went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the playing field. While the injury was subsequently diagnosed as just a sprain, he didn’t play in the Week 9 loss to Tennessee.

With Vanderbilt on tap this Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp has officially ruled the running back out for the SEC East matchup.

The good news is that, barring a setback, Dowdle should be healthy enough to take the field when USC plays host to No. 20 Appalachian State Nov. 9.

This season, the senior has rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. Both of those totals are second on the Gamecocks behind Tavien Feaster‘s 492 yards and five scores on the ground.