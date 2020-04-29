Kansas State football
Kansas State head coach Chris Kieman taking 13-percent pay cut starting July 1

By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT
Count the Kansas State football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas State announced that its football coach, Chris Klieman, has agreed to reduce his salary for the fiscal year, which begins July 1. Klieman will forfeit 13 percent of his pay for a period of 12 months.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Klieman was paid $2.3 million for the 2019 season.  That means Klieman will be foregoing at least $300,000 over the course of the next fiscal year.

Men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will take the same forfeiture.  The university also announced other cost-cutting measures.  From its release:

… all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10 percent reduction. Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5 percent. Combined, these salary reductions are expected to save the department approximately $1.5 million.

In addition, the department has cut its operating expenses by 10 percent, a savings of approximately $2 million, for the upcoming year.

“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Want to relive the USC-Notre Dame ‘Bush Push’ classic? You can tonight, on NBCSN

Bush Push
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
For USC fans, a reairing of the “Bush Push” game might be a much-needed elixir for the quarantine blues. For Notre Dame fans? Not so much.

On Oct. 15, 2005, ninth-ranked Notre Dame and top-ranked USC met for the 77th time, with this matchup for the Jeweled Shillelagh going down in South Bend.  Trailing 31-28, Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart scored from one-yard out on the game’s final play from scrimmage.

It was how Leinart scored, though, that was the cause of controversy.  And, in it, “The Bush Push” moniker was born.

Of course, a penalty should’ve been called on the “Bush Push” play. As the Los Angeles Times wrote at the time, “[I]n the NCAA football rules book, under the section titled “Blocking, Use of Hands or Arms’ and the subsection titled ‘Interfering for or Helping the Runner or Passer,’ Article 2.b. states: ‘The runner shall not grasp a teammate; and no other player of his team shall grasp, push, lift or charge into him to assist him in forward progress.'”

Bush should’ve been penalized.  The game-winning touchdown should’ve been negated, with the Trojans being pushed back five yards and replaying the down with three seconds remaining.  Of course, that never happened.  And the rest, as they say, is history.

Tonight, on NBCSN

And, if you’d like to relive that history, tune in to NBCSN tonight at 10 p.m. ET as NBC will replay the 2005 USC-Notre Dame game.  Prior to that, NBCSN will reair the 1993 Florida State-Notre Dame classic at 7 p.m. ET. That matchup featuring the No. 1 Seminoles versus the No. 2 Fighting Irish was one in a long line of “Games of the Century.” This one, though, lived up to that billing.

Additionally, the 1999 Oklahoma-Notre Dame game will be shown at 1 a.m. ET Thursday morning.  That one featured the Fighting Irish’s comeback from a 16-point third-quarter deficit.

Those games can also be streamed by clicking HERE, for those so inclined.

Ex-Wisconsin WR Kraig Appleton charged with first-degree murder

Wisconsin football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
The troubled life of a former Wisconsin football player has taken an even more tragic turn.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois, Kraig Appleton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Belleville woman on April 20.  Appleton was arrested over the weekend.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and later died from her wounds at a local hospital.  Appleton’s relationship with the woman, 41-year-old Kellie Ferrell, is unclear.  The News-Democrat notes that “[p]olice are not discussing the motive or the events leading up to the shooting.”

Appleton is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Appleton was a four-star member of the Wisconsin football Class of 2009.  The East St. Louis, Ill., standout was the No. 4 player in the state regardless of position.  He was also the No. 17 wide receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, Appleton caught three passes for 26 yards.  The receiver had been expected to play an even bigger role in the Wisconsin football offense in 2010.  However, in February of that year, he was one of three Badgers suspended for violating unspecified team rules.  Shortly thereafter, Appleton withdrew from the university.

Appleton never played another down of college football.

According to the News-Democrat, Appleton was shot multiple times in 2011 and was hospitalized.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Russell Wilson’s official NC State emancipation

college football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Clemson releases full list of supplements made available to football players
THE SYNOPSIS: A trio of Tigers football players had been suspended for a year after testing positive for a banned substance.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC leads NFL Draft for 11th straight year as Alabama and Michigan set school records
THE SYNOPSIS: Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the streak is now at 14 straight.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State sets NFL draft record with 10 picks through three rounds
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, LSU tied that record.

2016

THE HEADLINE: FCS LB Ray Lewis III, son of Miami legend, charged with sexual assault
THE SYNOPSIS: The younger Lewis had been accused of raping a Coastal Carolina classmate. However, the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed a year later.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Slammer Jammer: Tide’s Cyrus Jones charged in domestic incident
THE SYNOPSIS: Again,  I just like the headline.  Part of why I’m here is to amuse myself, honestly.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Houston surprises kicker and his mom with full scholarship
THE SYNOPSIS: Again, these will never get old.  Ever.

2014

THE HEADLINE: In a conference full of great rivalries, which one is the SEC’s best?
THE SYNOPSIS: Why this question was ever asked is beyond me.  The answer is patently obvious.  Nick Saban vs. the media.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU indefinitely suspends leading rusher after arrest
THE SYNOPSIS: Jeremy Hill was charged with battery following a bar altercation.  After serving a one-game suspension, Hill rushed for a career-high 1,401 yards and 14 touchdowns.  After that, Hill turned pro early.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Stunner: Russell Wilson given release by N.C. State
THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the quarterback’s journey from Raleigh to Madison to the NFL.  And, ultimately, Super Bowl champion.

2010

THE HEADLINE: OSU, Michigan in competition for Terrelle Pryor v2.0
THE SYNOPSIS: Cardale Jones ultimately opted for Ohio State.  After that signing, the quarterback ultimately helped lead tOSU to a national championship.

2009

THE HEADLINE: NCAA DENIES RICHT CHANCE TO HEAR RECRUIT’S GRADUATION SPEECH*
THE SYNOPSIS: Mark Richt learned first-hand the bullish t that is the NCAA.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Miami transfer WR Brian Hightower commits to Illinois

Illinois football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Maybe this time a wide receiver transfer from Miami will follow through on his commitment to Illinois football?  Guess time will tell.

Way back in October, Brian Hightower took the first step in transferring from Miami by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Six months later, the wide receiver announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

“I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me,” Hightower wrote on Twitter.

At this point, it’s unclear if the rising true junior will be eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020.  If the NCAA approves the one-time transfer rule ahead of the upcoming campaign, however, it’ll be a moot point.

A four-star member of Miami’s 2018 recruiting class, Hightower was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country.  Mark Pope was the only receiver in The U’s class that year rated higher than Hightower.

Hightower played in 17 games during his time with the Hurricanes — 10 as a true freshman, all seven this past season before he entered the portal.  The California native totaled 148 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, with eight of those catches and 88 of the yards coming in 2019.

In late December of 2018, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester.  A month later, however, the talented but troubled wide receiver reneged on his commitment to Illinois football and returned to The U.