Count the Kansas State football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas State announced that its football coach, Chris Klieman, has agreed to reduce his salary for the fiscal year, which begins July 1. Klieman will forfeit 13 percent of his pay for a period of 12 months.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Klieman was paid $2.3 million for the 2019 season. That means Klieman will be foregoing at least $300,000 over the course of the next fiscal year.

Men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will take the same forfeiture. The university also announced other cost-cutting measures. From its release:

… all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10 percent reduction. Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5 percent. Combined, these salary reductions are expected to save the department approximately $1.5 million. In addition, the department has cut its operating expenses by 10 percent, a savings of approximately $2 million, for the upcoming year.

“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.