The Oregon football head coach is the latest to feel the pandemic-induced financial pinch. He certainly, though, won’t be the last.

This week, Oregon announced that all of its head coach, including football coach Mario Cristobal, have agreed to take a 10-percent salary reduction. The pay cut will encompass the entire 2020-21 academic year.

Last year, according to the USA Today coaches salary database, Cristobal earned $2.6 million in guaranteed compensation. That means the Oregon football coach will be foregoing at least $260,000 with this move.

Additionally, all of the varsity head coaches will forego all academic, Pac-12 and postseason performance incentives for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university wrote in its release that “UO head coaches are joining President Michael H. Schill (12 percent reduction), athletic director Rob Mullens (10 percent), and the institution’s vice presidents and deans (10 percent) in the decision to take voluntary salary reductions.”

All told, the cost-cutting measures related to the athletic department are expected to save the university in excess of $1 million.

“We appreciate the leadership role taken on by our head coaches as we deal with this unprecedented crisis,” said Mullens in a statement. “This speaks to the selfless nature of our Oregon coaching staff and their desire to help us navigate the current challenges and those on the horizon.

“Our goal is to accelerate from this situation well-positioned to continue to achieve our goals of broad-based excellence and of providing an exceptional student-athlete experience, and we are thankful to our head coaches for their collective and consistent actions in supporting our mission.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.