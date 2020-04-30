Oregon football
Oregon’s Mario Cristobal latest head coach to take a pay cut

By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
The Oregon football head coach is the latest to feel the pandemic-induced financial pinch.  He certainly, though, won’t be the last.

This week, Oregon announced that all of its head coach, including football coach Mario Cristobal, have agreed to take a 10-percent salary reduction.  The pay cut will encompass the entire 2020-21 academic year.

Last year, according to the USA Today coaches salary database, Cristobal earned $2.6 million in guaranteed compensation.  That means the Oregon football coach will be foregoing at least $260,000 with this move.

Additionally, all of the varsity head coaches will forego all academic, Pac-12 and postseason performance incentives for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university wrote in its release that  “UO head coaches are joining President Michael H. Schill (12 percent reduction), athletic director Rob Mullens (10 percent), and the institution’s vice presidents and deans (10 percent) in the decision to take voluntary salary reductions.”

All told, the cost-cutting measures related to the athletic department are expected to save the university in excess of $1 million.

“We appreciate the leadership role taken on by our head coaches as we deal with this unprecedented crisis,” said Mullens in a statement. “This speaks to the selfless nature of our Oregon coaching staff and their desire to help us navigate the current challenges and those on the horizon.

“Our goal is to accelerate from this situation well-positioned to continue to achieve our goals of broad-based excellence and of providing an exceptional student-athlete experience, and we are thankful to our head coaches for their collective and consistent actions in supporting our mission.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

MAC joins the MWC in holding virtual Football Media Days

MAC football
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Thanks to MAC football, the Mountain West Conference will have some virtual company.

Wednesday, the MWC announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will hold its Football Media virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.

The in-person Media Days had been scheduled for July 20-21 in Detroit, Michigan.  A new date and time are to be determined.

From the release:

The new format will utilize forward-thinking technology to preview the upcoming football season with an array of content that will be shown across all of the MAC’s social media platforms. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher will begin the two-day event with his “State of the Conference” address, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the league’s 12 head coaches & select student-athletes.

“A virtual media preview will provide the opportunity for increased exposure for our coaches, student-athletes, member institutions and the Conference as a whole,” a statement from Steinbrecher began. “This will allow the membership to not only connect with the media but students, fans & alumni from all over. The MAC will continue to look for innovative ways to expand its reach.”

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days?  Those are still to be determined.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

  • AAC — July 13-14, Newport, Rhode Island
  • ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
  • Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
  • Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
  • MAC — Virtual, to be determined
  • MWC — Virtual, to be determined
  • Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
  • SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Orange Bowls from 1988, 1994, 1995 take center stage on NBCSN Thursday night, with Nebraska front and center

Orange Bowl
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
If you’re a fan of the Orange Bowl, NBCSN is set to hook you up.

Wednesday night, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network.  Thursday night, it’s a trio of classic Orange Bowls.  And it will have a decidedly Big Red hue.

Leading it off at 7 p.m. ET is the 1994 version featuring No. 1 Florida State versus No. 2 Nebraska.  Next up at 9:30 p.m. ET is the following year’s game, No. 1 Nebraska facing No. 3 Miami.  Closing it out will be the 1988 edition, No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami, at midnight.

From our friends at NBC Sports:

Three Orange Bowls will be on display on Thursday. The 1994 Orange Bowl pitted the top two teams in the country, as Florida State and Nebraska battled until the last play of the game to determine the 1993 national champion. The following season’s [game] again featured unbeaten Nebraska, who avenged the prior season’s defeat by defeating Miami to capture the national title. The night concludes with a battle of undefeated teams with big-name coaches in the 1988 Orange Bowl: Jimmy Johnson and the Miami Hurricanes against Barry Switzer and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

NBC has aired each of the five most watched Orange Bowls on record since 1988, led by 1988’s nearly 35 million viewers for No. 1 Oklahoma-No. 2 Miami. 1995’s Orange Bowl is the third-most watched edition of the annual game, while the 1994 Orange Bowl is the fifth-most watched.

NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh introduces the… presentations on Thursday.

A stream can be found HERE as well.

Looking ahead to Friday, there will be two more of the Bowls of Orange reairings as well as a Fiesta Bowl.  Stay tuned for more info on that tomorrow.

Iowa president: plan is to resume athletics practice, including football, June 1

Iowa
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
The president at Iowa has given college football fans a glimmer of hope.  Obviously, though, there’s still a long way to go.  A long, long, long way.

The upcoming college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin.  Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned.  Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time.  An October start.  Or January.  Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible.  Or “a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.”

Suffice to say, anything and everything is on the table.

Which brings us to Bruce Harreld.  Thursday, the University of Iowa stated that athletics, including football, are planning on resuming practice June 1.  Nearly one month from to the day today.  It’s easily the earliest resumption of the sport that has come across since it was shut down in mid-March.

“We’re hopeful that this will be behind us at this point,” the president added.

Suffice to say, Harreld’s timeline is decidedly optimistic given the uncertainty swirling around the pandemic.  Some might even call it unrealistic.

Of course, just because Iowa is planning on football returning to the practice fields the first of June in no way, shape or form means that the season will start on time.  Far from it.  There are simply too many variables, starting with the various states in this country in varying degrees of lifting or easing stay-at-home orders.

Or, as Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner who offered up the idea of a split season, put it Thursday.

We will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through the football season without disruptions. We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We’re going to have a new normal and we’re going to have to have an idea of how we’re going to deal with these things.”

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: For third time this offseason, WR reneges on commitment to Illinois
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Lovie Smith had a rough go of it with receivers in the portal.  Really rough, actually.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Report: Fenway Park the latest to join college football bowl extravaganza
THE SYNOPSIS: In September, it was confirmed that the Fenway Bowl will feature an AAC-ACC matchup.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Shea Patterson says he chose Michigan for chance to compete for national title
THE SYNOPSIS: In the quarterback’s two seasons in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went 19-7.  They finished 18th (2019) and 14th (2018) in the final Associated Press Top 25 those years.

2016

THE HEADLINE: B1G gained ground, but SEC still reigned in NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: For the 14th straight year, that reign continued in 2020.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston becomes fourth player to hit Heisman, national title, No. 1 pick trifecta
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, Joe Burrow joined Cam Newton as the only players to hit that trifecta consecutively.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Miami offers three eighth-graders football scholarships
THE SYNOPSIS: This will never not be creepy.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Winston apologizes, says ‘conduct needs to be above reproach’
THE SYNOPSIS: Jameis Winston and the Great Crab Caper.  And another opportunity to use that glorious photoshop.

2009

THE HEADLINE: COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTS 16*
THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame star Tim Brown was the most noteworthy player inducted.  John Robinson and Dick McPherson were inducted as coaches.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)