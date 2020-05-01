Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Virginia and its head football coach to the increasing number of FBS schools slashing salaries.

Friday, UVa. announced that “all 20 head sport coaches, athletics director Carla Williams and an additional 51 assistant coaches and staff have taken voluntary salary reductions for the remainder of the calendar year.” Included in that group, of course, is Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The athletic department did not say the pay-cut percentage the coaches are taking.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Mendenhall made $3.7 million in guaranteed compensation. That number was fourth amongst ACC head coaches.

“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.