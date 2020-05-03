Northern Illinois football
Northern Illinois joins ranks of FBS schools reducing coaching salaries

By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Northern Illinois has joined the burgeoning list of FBS schools tightening the financial belts.

This week, Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier announced that he will be taking a 10-percent cut in pay.  Football coach Thomas Hammock will be doing the same. The reduction will go into effect July 1, which is the start of the university’s fiscal year.  The cuts will continue through the 2020-21 academic year.

“As we review the budget challenges, we will make the necessary adjustments to ensure the future of our institution and our athletic department,” Frazier wrote. “My primary concern and focus are that any budget reductions/cuts that we might have to make (either institutional, departmental or conference-wide) will only affect the student/staff experience if there is a SIGNIFICANT financial savings to preserve our institution’s operations.”

In his first season as the Northern Illinois head coach, Hammock made $610,000.  That was sixth among MAC head coaches.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Ohio QB Nathan Rourke selected in second round of 2020 CFL draft

CFL
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
Our mini CFL weekend here at CFT continues, this time with a little bit of MACtion.

Thursday, Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett was taken second overall in the 2020 CFL draft.  A baker’s dozen picks later, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke was selected.  The BC Lions used the 15th pick of the CFL draft on Rourke.

A really cool part of this story?  Rourke was born in Victoria, British Columbia.  Ohio noted in its release that Rourke “is the CFL’s highest-drafted quarterback since Jesse Palmer went 15th to the Montreal Alouettes in 2001.” Like Rourke, Palmer was born and raised in Canada.

Rourke is also the second Ohio football player to be selected in the CFL draft.  The first?  Rourke’s one-time teammate, running back Maleek Irons, a year ago.  The Hamilton Tiger-Cats took Irons in the third round of the 2019 CFL draft.

Rourke finished his career in Athens as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the program’s history.  From the school’s release:

Rourke finished his three-year career at Ohio with a record of 24-13 as starting quarterback and was under center for an unprecedented three-straight bowl victories. He ranks first in program history in career touchdowns scored (51), touchdowns responsible for (111), total offense yards gained (10,091), total offense yards per play (7.65), total offense yards per game (258.7), passing yards per attempt (8.3), passing yards per game (191.2) and passing efficiency (146.5); tied for first in rushing touchdowns (49); second in completions (525), attempts (894), passing yards (7,457) and passing touchdowns (60); third in points scored (306) and completion percentage (58.7 percent); fifth in passing yards per completion (14.2); eighth in rushing yards (2,634); and ninth in rushing yards per game (67.0). He owns program single-season records for points scored (132; 2017), touchdowns scored (22; 2017), touchdowns responsible for (39; 2017), total offense yards per play (8.07; 2018), total offense yards per game (283.6; 2018), most passing yards per attempt (tied; 8.9; 2018), high passing efficiency (156.3; 2018) and rushing touchdowns (21; 2017). Rourke was the inaugural winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding Canadian player in NCAA Football, in 2017-18 and repeated as the winner in ’18-19. He was named one of five finalists for the award last month.

The only other FBS players selected in the 2020 CFL Draft were Buffalo offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and Nevada wide receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange.  Jack-Kurdyla, a Quebec native who was a four-year starter with the Bulls, was the No. 4 overall pick of the CFL draft by the Edmonton Eskimos.  Also a native of Canada, O’Leary-Orange was drafted in the fourth round by defending Grey Cup champions Winnipeg.

Screws it: Troy QB hits the transfer portal

Troy football
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
Go ahead and mark off Troy on your “Football Transfer Portal” bingo card.  If you’re playing along at home, of course.

This week, 247Sports.com reported that Gavin Screws is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  No one from the Troy football program has confirmed that the quarterback is in the portal.  On his personal Twitter account Friday, though, the player acknowledged that is his intention.

Screws stated he made the decision because it’s what he and his family feel is best.

“Troy University will always hold a special place in my heart and everyone a part of the outstanding University and Football program,” Screws wrote. “I couldn’t praise Coach [Chip] Lindsey enough. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the nation and I truly believe that.  I also want to thank Coach Bam Hardman for the great relationship that we have developed over this journey.  I’ve made lifelong friendships at Troy and I love everyone in that program.  It’s what has made this decision so tough for me.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Screws was a three-star member of the Troy football Class of 2019.  The Jacksonville, Fla., native didn’t see the field as a true freshman.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

Purdue stays in-house to replace strength coach lost to the NFL

Purdue football
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
Purdue didn’t have to look far to find its new football strength & conditioning coach.

Earlier in the offseason, Justin Lovett left the Purdue football program to take over as the head strength coach of the Los Angles Rams.  Friday, Purdue announced that Domenic Reno has been promoted to take over for Lovett.

Reno’s specific title at Purdue will be director of football strength and conditioning.

“Dom has earned this role and is the perfect fit to lead our strength and conditioning program,” Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and expertise in training and developing elite athletes, both in the professional and collegiate ranks. He has worked within our system for several years now and is very familiar with our program and the players. We know he will do a great job.”

Reno spent the past three seasons at Purdue as the senior associate director of football strength and conditioning.  Prior to that, Reno worked as the associate director for football strength and conditioning and the head strength and conditioning coach for track and field at Western Kentucky from 2014-16.

The promotion of Reno is one of a handful of moves Brohm has made on his staff in the past few months.  In December, Nick Holt was fired as co-defensive coordinator.  Holt was ultimately replaced by former UConn head coach Bob Diaco.  Additionally, Marty Biagi was hired in January as a defensive assistant.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season in their third season under Brohm.  In those three years, they are 17-21.  Those 17 wins, though, are two more than the program had in the five years combined prior to Brohm’s arrival in West Lafayette.

Boise State adds three-star prospect Jaylen Clark to 2020 recruiting class

Boise State football
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.

Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul.  Friday, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.

Clark is a three-star prospect in this year’s cycle.

The Tacoma, Washington, native was just offered a scholarship by Boise State football this past Tuesday.  The defensive back’s high school teammate, Donovan Clark (no relation), also signed with the Broncos as part of the 2020 class.

The new signee told the Tacoma News-Tribune that his former-now-current teammate played a role on his move to Boise.

“Just staying patient,” Clark said. “Donovan introduced me to [cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown]. We were in constant communication since then. Even after signing day, he told me, ‘Stay with us, we’re going to try to work something out.’ I stayed patient until (Tuesday). They offered me a scholarship. I was tired of waiting. I was ready to roll.”

Clark had previously held scholarship offers from Arizona and Colorado.  Those offers disappeared after coaching changes at both Pac-12 schools.

Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting class in the country.  That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference.  It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).