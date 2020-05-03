Northern Illinois has joined the burgeoning list of FBS schools tightening the financial belts.
This week, Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier announced that he will be taking a 10-percent cut in pay. Football coach Thomas Hammock will be doing the same. The reduction will go into effect July 1, which is the start of the university’s fiscal year. The cuts will continue through the 2020-21 academic year.
“As we review the budget challenges, we will make the necessary adjustments to ensure the future of our institution and our athletic department,” Frazier wrote. “My primary concern and focus are that any budget reductions/cuts that we might have to make (either institutional, departmental or conference-wide) will only affect the student/staff experience if there is a SIGNIFICANT financial savings to preserve our institution’s operations.”
In his first season as the Northern Illinois head coach, Hammock made $610,000. That was sixth among MAC head coaches.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.