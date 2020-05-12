The Western Michigan head football coach is set to take a financial hit. And a bigger hit than those that have come before him.
WMU revealed Monday that the athletic department will make cuts in its budget that will total in excess of $6 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of that cost-reduction measure, Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester will take a 25% cut in pay.
Out of all the FBS schools to announce salary reductions, Lester’s is easily the largest.
Lester made $800,000 in 2019 according to the USA Today coaching salary database. If the reduction were to last an entire year, the coach would lose $200,000.
Lester’s coaching staff will take a similar pay cut as well.
“We have done an extensive review in all of the areas we do. Our revenue, our expenses, what comes in from the NCAA,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said. “Our world kind of changed, so not only did we have the normal university reductions, but also not a lot of ability to receive the resources that we were getting from the NCAA, from the MAC and from the different revenue sources that we had.
Western Michigan is the second MAC school to make such a cut. The other is Northern Illinois.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Kirby Smart refuses to engage in war of words with Dan Mullen
THE SYNOPSIS: The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry has no offseason.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany set to cash in with over $20 million in bonuses
THE SYNOPSIS: These same people raking in multi-millions off the backs of student-athletes also push back against the NIL issue. Nice hypocrisy.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden thinks consensus among FSU fans is Jameis Winston was embarrassment
THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at FSU, the Heisman Trophy winner was involved in the comical crap caper and the much more serious accusations of rape. The quarterback was ultimately cleared in the latter case in an FSU Code of Conduct hearing. That came in December of 2014, one month before he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Nebraska paying Bo Pelini $128k monthly until February 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: During Pelini’s seven seasons in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers won at least nine games every year. In the five seasons since he was fired, NU has won six or fewer games four times.
2014
THE HEADLINE: LSU AD on beer sales: It’s going to happen
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, in-game alcohol in Death Valley is officially a thing.
2012
THE HEADLINE: FSU board ‘unanimously in favor of seeing what Big 12 might offer’
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Florida State preferred its view from the ACC.
2011
THE HEADLINE: ESPN ‘apologizes’ for tasteless post on Aaron Douglas’ death
THE SYNOPSIS: The Worldwide Leader’s Insider arm decided to focus on what Douglas’ death would mean for the Alabama offensive line. Douglas had been found dead earlier in the day.
For the second time in less than a week, East Carolina is set to add an SEC transfer to its football roster.
On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program. Tuesday morning, it’s now being reported that erstwhile Arkansas running back Chase Hayden is doing the same.
Hayden had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-February.
As a graduate transfer, Hayden will be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates. He’ll also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country. He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.
Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.
In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.
As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season. That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year. And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.
East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.
For the third time the past few months, Notre Dame will be adding a graduate transfer to its football roster.
On Twitter Monday, Nick McCloud announced that he has decided to transfer into the Notre Dame football program. The NC State cornerback had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.
“Beyond grateful for the opportunity!” McCloud wrote. “Ready to get to work!”
As McCloud would be coming to the Notre Dame football team as a grad transfer, he’s eligible to play for the Fighting Irish in 2020. This coming season would be the defensive back’s final year of eligibility.
McCloud was a three-star member of the Wolfpack’s 2016 recruiting class. He was the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
His first three seasons with the Wolfpack, McCloud played in 34 games. The 6-1, 190-pound fifth-year senior started 19 of those appearances, including 11 in 2018 and seven in 2017. He played in just two games this past season. That, though, allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility he can use in South Bend.
During his time at NC State, McCloud was credited with 106 tackles, 20 passes broken up, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
In November, safety Isaiah Pryor transferred into the Notre Dame football program after leaving Ohio State the month before. In January, Northwestern wide receiver Ben Skowronek committed to the Fighting Irish as well.
The grad transfer train to South Bend might not be over, though, as Notre Dame is the favorite to land Stanford running back Trevor Speights.
Michigan’s loss is officially an addition for the Texas football program.
Back in mid-December, Michigan’s Tarik Black entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Late last month, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he had committed to continuing his collegiate career as part of the Texas football team.
Monday, Texas confirmed the addition to its football roster.
Black is leaving U-M as a grad transfer. That means he will be eligible to play for Texas football in 2020. It’s very likely that Black will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.
A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.
As a true freshman, Black started the first three games of the 2017 season for the Wolverines. In that third game, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury. That development likely led to the receiver getting a medical hardship waiver and another year of eligibility.
The following season, Black missed the first half of 2018 because of a foot injury.
All told, Black appeared in 21 games during his time with the Wolverines. He started 14 of those contests.
In Ann Arbor, Black totaled 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions. He set career-highs in 2019 with 25 catches for 323 yards.