The pay slashing has continued after a brief respite, with the South Carolina football coach next up on the list.
Tuesday afternoon, USC announced “a plan to implement voluntary 10-percent pay reductions for President Bob Caslen, several senior-level cabinet administrators and the university’s three highest-paid coaches for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins July 1, 2020.” Included in that group, of course, is South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.
Last year, Muschamp pulled in $4.4 million. That means that, if the cuts last an entire academic year, the coach would be foregoing in excess of $440,000.
All told, the university hopes to save more than $1.2 million the upcoming fiscal year.
“Working in intercollegiate athletics at the University of South Carolina is a tremendous calling for myself and our coaches and staff,” athletic director Ray Tanner, who is a part of the salary reductions, said in a statement. “I am aware of the difficulties many people in our state and nation are having because of this pandemic, including the staff and students of our great University. These shared voluntary sacrifices will help address the anticipated financial shortfalls at Carolina.”
South Carolina is just the second SEC school known to have made such cuts. The only other is Missouri.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
A new era in athletics has officially dawned at UCLA.
Late last week, reports began to surface that UCLA was finalizing a deal with Martin Jarmond to be its new athletics department head. Tuesday evening, UCLA confirmed Jarmond has been hired as its next athletic director.
Jarmond, who will assume his duties on or before July 1, replaces Dan Guerrero in the post. It was confirmed in September of last year that Guerrero would step down after nearly two decades with the Bruins.
The past three years, Jarmond has held the same job at Boston College.
“Martin is a principled, proven leader with a deep commitment to values that align with UCLA’s mission,” chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “From Rafer Johnson to John Wooden, this program has always inspired our student-athletes and supporters alike to persevere and excel. I am confident Martin will help UCLA carry on that storied tradition, with his exceptional leadership, high integrity and excitement for our future. Even in challenging times like these, there is so much to look forward to and so much potential still to be unlocked for our program and within our student-athletes. Please join me in congratulating Martin and welcoming him to the team.”
“UCLA is an aspirational program in intercollegiate athletics,” Jarmond said in his. “Steeped in history and success, the tradition of legends and barrier-breakers who call themselves Bruins is unmatched. I am humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. UCLA Athletics aligns with my tenacious commitment to developing young men and women to be their very best academically and athletically. I want to thank Chancellor Block and the members of the selection committee for entrusting me with the challenge of building upon the established excellence of the program. I will work tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes, alumni and fans remain proud of UCLA Athletics.”
According to the school, Jarmond has agreed to a six-year contract with guaranteed compensation of $1,030,000 and a one-time signing bonus of $339,900 the first year, and compensation averaging $1.4 million annually over the term, plus incentives.
Purdue football has realized a portal loss for the second time this month.
Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May. Two weeks later, Major’s teammate Willie Lane did the same. Lane made his announcement on the Tweeter machine.
“I had an amazing two years at Purdue University. I will forever be grateful for the Boiler community and all they have done to further me in my education, football, and life,” the defensive end wrote. “I would like to thank all the coaches and my brothers for being there for me every step of the way. I will never forget the memories here.
“With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal and reopened my recruitment. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Lane was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018. The Flordia native played in three games for the Boilermakers as a true freshman. He didn’t see the field at all in 2019.
Lane Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season. Moving forward, he would have two years of eligibility to use.
There’s little doubt that the sport of college football will change when it reopens amidst the coronavirus pandemic. How much change, though, remains to be seen.
It seems fairly certain that, if the 2020 college football season kicks off close to as scheduled, it’ll do so with very limited fans in attendance. But what about the run-up to the start of a new college football season? How are schools going to safely get its players prepared for the upcoming campaign? Ross Dellenger of SI.com this week laid out what could become the new norm in the sport. At least, for the foreseeable future:
Many programs across the country are in the early stages of developing reopening plans for their football and basketball training facilities, transforming them into virus-proof refuges. They’re extending social distancing practices into their buildings, sanitizing them like never before and for those inside, securing personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks. …
Coaches and staff members in masks and gloves. Temperature tests at the front door. Hand sanitizing stations around every corner. Weight room squat racks 20 feet apart. Stairwells with one-way movement, a set for going up and another for going down. Elevators with a maximum occupancy of two. Nutrition stations offering only packaged snacks.
At least in the beginning, some schools won’t allow access to showers. There will be no passing a football back and forth either, at least early on.
No sharing towels or water bottles. No hugging, no high-fiving and no weight-training exercises that require assistance from a spotter.
(For the entire post, click HERE.)
Those new safety measures should get put to the test sooner rather than later.
This week, the NCAA will vote on lifting its ban on on-campus athletics, including practices and workouts, perhaps as early as June 1. Also this month, the same group will review its ban on in-person recruiting that’s also in effect until at least June 30.
It’s already been confirmed that the SEC will vote this Friday on whether to bring student-athletes, including college football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15. Of the 14 athletic directors in the conference, just one, Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer, is not in favor of the June 1 date for a return.
For the first time in a couple of months, Syracuse has seen a player hit the football transfer portal.
Back in mid-March, wide receiver Kevin Johnson Jr. entered the NCAA transfer database. Fast-forward to Monday and Juan Wallace signaled his intent to leave the Syracuse football team on Twitter.
“I would like to thank Syracuse University for the past 2 years and for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime,” the linebacker wrote. “But at this time, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
As Wallace isn’t leaving Syracuse football as a graduate, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
Wallace was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2018. The Florida product was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
In his two years with the Orange, Wallace appeared in 24 games. Most of that action came on special teams.